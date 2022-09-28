 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hollywood’s (Still) Embarrassing Gender Gap

CNBC’s Julia Boorstin joins to discuss her new book ‘When Women Lead’ and the impact of the #MeToo movement

By Matthew Belloni
The Future of News is NOW - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals Photo by Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW


Hollywood has a reputation for being a fairly progressive industry, but when it comes to gender equality, there’s still plenty of work to do. Matt is joined by CNBC’s senior media & tech correspondent Julia Boorstin to talk about her new book, When Women Lead, and discuss the lingering gender gap in Hollywood and lack of female CEOs in entertainment and media industries, why women are particularly adept to lead companies, and what has changed since the #MeToo movement.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Boorstin
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

