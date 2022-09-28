 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Eagles Are Legit Super Bowl Contenders

Sheil and Nora discuss Philly’s hot start

By Nora Princiotti and Sheil Kapadia
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Welcome to The Island!

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia, who points out the reasons he believes the Eagles’ hot start is sustainable and why they could lift the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?

Host: Nora Princiotti
Guest: Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

