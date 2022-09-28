The Eagles Are Legit Super Bowl Contenders

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia, who points out the reasons he believes the Eagles’ hot start is sustainable and why they could lift the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
Host: Nora Princiotti
Guest: Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS