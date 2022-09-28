 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dark Clouds Loom Over the Bulls and White Sox

Plus, Kevin Fishbain with the latest on the Bears

By Jason Goff
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


The Full Go returns on a somber day, as Jason reacts to the Lonzo Ball injury news (02:00). He discusses the ramifications of losing Zo and the uphill battle the Bulls now face without him. The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain joins the show to discuss Justin Fields’s performance in Luke Getsy’s system, the disappearance of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, the Bears’ secondary, offensive line, and more (18:39). Multiple reports suggest that White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not be returning next season; Jason discusses La Russa’s stint with the Sox and wonders who else might be on their way out (44:50). Last but not least, Jason plays some of your voicemails (54:13).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kevin Fishbain
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

F1 Driver Rundown, Calendar Updates, and a Singapore GP Preview

Nate Saunders joins to make predictions for the upcoming race and discuss the latest Formula One news

By Kevin Clark

How Does LeBron’s Career Play Out? With Brian Windhorst, Plus Teen Patrol (Fall Edition) With Zoe Simmons

Bill and Brian discuss LeBron James’s extension with the Lakers and Anthony Davis’s future

By Bill Simmons

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna jump 10 years in the future to discuss the latest from Westeros

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Reviews, More Adam Levine Drama, and the Royal Family

Plus, previewing George Clooney and Julia Roberts’s upcoming movie, ‘Ticket to Paradise’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Suns Drama, Sixers Hype, and an NBA Media Day Recap

Verno and KOC discuss what James Harden and Joel Embiid playing a full season together should mean for Philly and the league

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Jags Climbing, Raiders Falling, and Are the Eagles Still Too Low?

Jason and Austin break down the biggest games from the weekend and preview what’s on tap for Week 4

By Jason Goff and Austin Gayle