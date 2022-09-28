Dark Clouds Loom Over the Bulls and White Sox

The Full Go returns on a somber day, as Jason reacts to the Lonzo Ball injury news (02:00). He discusses the ramifications of losing Zo and the uphill battle the Bulls now face without him. The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain joins the show to discuss Justin Fields’s performance in Luke Getsy’s system, the disappearance of Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, the Bears’ secondary, offensive line, and more (18:39). Multiple reports suggest that White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not be returning next season; Jason discusses La Russa’s stint with the Sox and wonders who else might be on their way out (44:50). Last but not least, Jason plays some of your voicemails (54:13).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kevin Fishbain
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
