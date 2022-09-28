 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking This Week’s Top Buy and Sell Trade Candidates

The guys discuss potential moves to make with players like Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We power rank our five favorite fantasy players to buy low on after a slow start to the season, as well as five players to trade away before it’s too late. We finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.

(4:00) - Joe Mixon, Bengals
(6:25) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
(8:53) - Treylon Burks, Titans
(11:15) - Najee Harris, Steelers
(14:17) - Kadarius Toney, Giants
(17:36) - Tom Brady, Bucs
(23:35) - Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
(27:05) - Brandin Cooks, Texans
(29:55) - Deebo Samuel, 49ers
(32:56) - Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
(46:23) - Fantasy Court

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Additional Production: Kai Grady

