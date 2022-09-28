Power Ranking This Week’s Top Buy and Sell Trade Candidates



We power rank our five favorite fantasy players to buy low on after a slow start to the season, as well as five players to trade away before it’s too late. We finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.

(4:00) - Joe Mixon, Bengals

(6:25) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

(8:53) - Treylon Burks, Titans

(11:15) - Najee Harris, Steelers

(14:17) - Kadarius Toney, Giants

(17:36) - Tom Brady, Bucs

(23:35) - Raheem Mostert, Dolphins

(27:05) - Brandin Cooks, Texans

(29:55) - Deebo Samuel, 49ers

(32:56) - Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

(46:23) - Fantasy Court

