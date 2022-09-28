Power Ranking This Week’s Top Buy and Sell Trade Candidates

We power rank our five favorite fantasy players to buy low on after a slow start to the season, as well as five players to trade away before it’s too late. We finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.
(4:00) - Joe Mixon, Bengals
(6:25) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
(8:53) - Treylon Burks, Titans
(11:15) - Najee Harris, Steelers
(14:17) - Kadarius Toney, Giants
(17:36) - Tom Brady, Bucs
(23:35) - Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
(27:05) - Brandin Cooks, Texans
(29:55) - Deebo Samuel, 49ers
(32:56) - Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
(46:23) - Fantasy Court
