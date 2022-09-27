Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Jags Climbing, Raiders Falling, and Are the Eagles Still Too Low?

Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 3. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Jaguars, and where they should be ranked after their big win against the Chargers (2:22). Then, Jason tells Austin why he is still too low on the Eagles (8:15). Next, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 4 (26:10). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings after another great game from Trevor Lawrence. Plus, how bad is Justin Fields (30:36)?
Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
