The Cowboys Aren’t Dead Yet, Sound the Alarm on the Chargers, and More Big Takeaways from Week 3

Ben and Sheil start the pod by sharing their reactions to the Dallas Cowboys’ tough win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. They then dive deep into the myriad of woes piling up on the Saints (6:09) and Chargers (10:41) before assuring us that the Chiefs, Bills, and Bucs will be absolutely fine. (23:16) They end the pod with Ben detailing a certain matchup next week that could decide the MVP (33:11) and Sheil giving his weekly extra point. (40:53)
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
