 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Cowboys Aren’t Dead Yet, Sound the Alarm on the Chargers, and More Big Takeaways from Week 3

Plus, Ben details a certain matchup next week that could decide the MVP and Sheil gives his weekly extra point

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil start the pod by sharing their reactions to the Dallas Cowboys’ tough win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. They then dive deep into the myriad of woes piling up on the Saints (6:09) and Chargers (10:41) before assuring us that the Chiefs, Bills, and Bucs will be absolutely fine. (23:16) They end the pod with Ben detailing a certain matchup next week that could decide the MVP (33:11) and Sheil giving his weekly extra point. (40:53)

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Anna Wolfe on Brett Favre’s Impact on the Most Vulnerable

Van and Rachel also discuss a Tennessee principal saying the N-word and Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Running

Kate Halliwell has a different viewpoint on this cardio exercise

By Kate Halliwell, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence and Hoggy’s Hairdressing Howler

The guys also run through all the Premiership and URC action in a weekend packed full of drama, tries, and refereeing controversy

By The Rugby Pod

Is the Federal Reserve Making a Huge Mistake?

Derek and Jason Furman discuss U.S. interest rate policy, the state of the U.S. economy, and the global fallout of U.S. monetary policy

By Derek Thompson

Giants Fall to Cowboys on ‘MNF’

JJ also looks ahead to the Giants matchup with the Bengals

By John Jastremski

Rap Beef

Charles and Clover Hope discuss the phenomenon, and talk beef-stirrers such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Drake, and Kanye

By Charles Holmes