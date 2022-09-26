 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Could Determine Mac’s Future With the Pats, Plus Gary Washburn on Celtics Media Day

Brian discusses how the New England quarterback’s ankle injury could affect his development and the rest of the team’s season

By Brian Barrett
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


0:30 — PATRIOTS: Brian discusses Mac Jones’s tight-lipped press conference and how his ankle injury will affect the Patriots’ season as well as Mac’s development as a franchise QB. 20:00 — CELTICS: Brian chats with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe about Celtics media day, the Ime Udoka ordeal, why the Celtics tabbed Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach, what it will take to re-sign Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and more.
39:00 — CELTICS/PATRIOTS: Brian shares his thoughts on Robert Williams’s outlook this season and his long-term durability, and also talks about Kendrick Bourne’s continued absence from the Patriots offense.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

