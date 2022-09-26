Injury Could Determine Mac’s Future With the Pats, Plus Gary Washburn on Celtics Media Day



0:30 — PATRIOTS: Brian discusses Mac Jones’s tight-lipped press conference and how his ankle injury will affect the Patriots’ season as well as Mac’s development as a franchise QB. 20:00 — CELTICS: Brian chats with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe about Celtics media day, the Ime Udoka ordeal, why the Celtics tabbed Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach, what it will take to re-sign Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and more.

39:00 — CELTICS/PATRIOTS: Brian shares his thoughts on Robert Williams’s outlook this season and his long-term durability, and also talks about Kendrick Bourne’s continued absence from the Patriots offense.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

