The Rings of Power and a Perfect Sandwich

Inspired by the last episode, Dave went fishing—and returned with stories of crushing defeat on the high seas and exhilarating victory at the hotel restaurant. Plus: a toast to Chris Bianco, angering the Mayan gods, a little lobster shack near Punta Allen, searching for John Borda, thermo-irreversible gels, confidence cooking, Mr. Beast Burger, skiing the quadruple black diamond, watching elves on your iPad, explaining Númenor on a boat, potato salad sandwiches, befriending paleontologists, Son Heung-min, watching The Great British Baking Show on the treadmill, and the long-awaited return of Isaac Lee.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Isaac Lee
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
