The Rings of Power and a Perfect Sandwich

Dave went fishing and returned with stories of crushing defeat on the high seas

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Yucatan Photo by: Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


Inspired by the last episode, Dave went fishing—and returned with stories of crushing defeat on the high seas and exhilarating victory at the hotel restaurant. Plus: a toast to Chris Bianco, angering the Mayan gods, a little lobster shack near Punta Allen, searching for John Borda, thermo-irreversible gels, confidence cooking, Mr. Beast Burger, skiing the quadruple black diamond, watching elves on your iPad, explaining Númenor on a boat, potato salad sandwiches, befriending paleontologists, Son Heung-min, watching The Great British Baking Show on the treadmill, and the long-awaited return of Isaac Lee.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Isaac Lee
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

