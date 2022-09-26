 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Commanders Postgame Reaction: The Carson Wentz Non-Revenge Game

Sheil and Ben discuss the outstanding performance from the Birds and QB Jalen Hurts’s gaudy stat line, completing 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 and remain undefeated after a commanding win against their old friend Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders. Sheil and Ben discuss the outstanding performance from the Birds and QB Jalen Hurts’s gaudy stat line, completing 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Did the performance impress the guys and convert them into Hurts believers? Also, the defense was dominant and sacked Wentz nine times. What has gotten into Jonathan Gannon?!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

