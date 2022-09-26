 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 Winners, Losers, and Awards

The guys give out awards like the Mansplain of the Week, the Hometown 10, Call Off the Search We Found Them, and the Stat Lines We Won’t Acknowledge

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We recap Week 3 in the NFL by giving out awards like Winner of the Week; the Mansplain of the Week; the Hometown 10; Call Off the Search We Found Them; the Stat Lines We Won’t Acknowledge, and more, before we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

