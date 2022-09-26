61 Watch Continues, Jets Come Down to Earth, and Mets Dominate A’s



(1:02) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge doesn’t get 61, but the Yankees inch closer to their magic number.

(2:49) — JETS: The Jets don’t capitalize on the momentum from last week’s comeback as they get routed by the Bengals.

(10:31) — METS: The Mets win their series against Oakland and try to hold onto the NL East lead as they prepare for a big series against the Braves.

(18:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.

(41:14) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify