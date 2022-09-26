 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

61 Watch Continues, Jets Come Down to Earth, and Mets Dominate A’s

Plus, previewing the Mets’ big series against the Braves

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(1:02) — YANKEES: Aaron Judge doesn’t get 61, but the Yankees inch closer to their magic number.
(2:49) — JETS: The Jets don’t capitalize on the momentum from last week’s comeback as they get routed by the Bengals.
(10:31) — METS: The Mets win their series against Oakland and try to hold onto the NL East lead as they prepare for a big series against the Braves.
(18:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.
(41:14) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

