Answering the Concerning Bears Questions With Olin Kreutz and Laurence Holmes

The Full Go returns on the heels of a 23-20 Bears victory over the Texans, as Jason recaps the win but begins to question where the offense is going with Justin Fields (01:32). Laurence Holmes from 670 The Score joins the show to break down Fields’s performance, why the Bears’ secondary can be something special if healthy, and discusses his experience in being a part of the comic book series Radiant Black (21:36). Next, former Bears center Olin Kreutz joins to critique the team’s offensive line and challenges someone from the offense to step up their game (54:18). Lastly, Jason gives his very candid thoughts about the terrible performance by the Broncos and the 49ers on Sunday Night Football (01:27:26).
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Olin Kreutz and Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
