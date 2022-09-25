Mac Goes Down. Plus, James White on the Pats Offense Finding a Rhythm.



0:30 - PATRIOTS: Brian recaps the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens, Mac Jones’s injury and how it affects the Patriots moving forward, the performances of the Pats’ WRs, and more.

18:20 - PATRIOTS: Brian talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the game, positive signs from the Patriots offense, the mistakes that may have cost the Patriots the win, Josh McDaniels’s poor start in Las Vegas, and more.

35:15 - PATRIOTS/CELTICS: Brian answers listener voicemails on the Patriots game, as well as the Ime Udoka scandal.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify