Mac Goes Down. Plus, James White on the Pats Offense Finding a Rhythm.

Brian breaks down the Pats’ loss to the Ravens and talks about the positive signs from the team’s offense

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


0:30 - PATRIOTS: Brian recaps the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens, Mac Jones’s injury and how it affects the Patriots moving forward, the performances of the Pats’ WRs, and more.
18:20 - PATRIOTS: Brian talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the game, positive signs from the Patriots offense, the mistakes that may have cost the Patriots the win, Josh McDaniels’s poor start in Las Vegas, and more.
35:15 - PATRIOTS/CELTICS: Brian answers listener voicemails on the Patriots game, as well as the Ime Udoka scandal.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

