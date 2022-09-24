 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna break down all the best moments of the episode, discuss their impressions of Halbrand and Adar, and dip into the Forbidden Pool

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (3:02). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (14:24). Later, they discuss if their theories about Halbrand or Adar have changed (1:25:10). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for some of the revelations in the episode (1:35:02).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

