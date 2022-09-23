Will the Run of Unders Hitting Continue?



Sharp and House begin this episode by looking at some trends, including the rate at which unders have hit throughout the first two weeks (1:00). Next, they dive into Buffalo-Miami and explain the importance of Buffalo’s backup secondary holding up (5:00). Then, they break down Green Bay–Tampa Bay (17:00) and touch on Detroit-Minnesota (35:00). Finally, House closes the show by sharing which exotic bets he likes for the week (57:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

