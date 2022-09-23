 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will the Run of Unders Hitting Continue?

Plus, House and Sharp dive into Buffalo-Miami, Green Bay–Tampa Bay, and Detroit-Minnesota before sharing some exotic bets for the week

By Joe House and Warren Sharp
NFL: SEP 08 Bills at Rams Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Sharp and House begin this episode by looking at some trends, including the rate at which unders have hit throughout the first two weeks (1:00). Next, they dive into Buffalo-Miami and explain the importance of Buffalo’s backup secondary holding up (5:00). Then, they break down Green Bay–Tampa Bay (17:00) and touch on Detroit-Minnesota (35:00). Finally, House closes the show by sharing which exotic bets he likes for the week (57:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fiasco

It’s the movie event of the fall, but not in a good way. Sean and Amanda break down Olivia Wilde’s controversy-racked new thriller

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Playoffs
Play

Ed Reed on Advice for Lamar’s Contract, Tom Brady’s Tricks, and Hiring Black Coaches. Plus, Chip Patterson on CFB Gambling and Predictions.

Chip Patterson also dives into all the biggest story lines heading into this weekend in college football

By Kevin Clark

Reacting to the Celtics’ Press Conference

Brian reacts to the Celtics’ press conference addressing the Ime Udoka suspension

By Brian Barrett

Why Has the Bengals Offense Collapsed?

It’s not just Joe Burrow taking too many sacks. It’s a complete disconnect between Cincinnati’s rushing and passing games.

By Ben Solak

‘She-Hulk’ Is the Master of Marvel Deep Cuts

No MCU movie or series features more obscure Easter eggs than ‘She-Hulk,’ a testament to its comics-loving creators

By Daniel Chin

The Chicago Sports Landscape Does Not Look Pretty Right Now

Plus, Jason Alexander of the Houston Chronicle joins the show to discusses the Houston Texans’ Week 3 matchup for the Bears as Lovie Smith makes his return to Chicago

By Jason Goff