The Chicago Sports Landscape Does Not Look Pretty Right Now

On this edition of The Full Go, Jason looks over the vast Chicago sports landscape and doesn’t like what he sees (3:00). He also discusses his thoughts on Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing attack or lack thereof (13:34). Jason Alexander of the Houston Chronicle discusses the Houston Texans’ Week 3 matchup for the Bears as Lovie Smith makes his return to Chicago (29:20). Jason also discusses Lonzo Ball’s knee injury woes and breaks down the Blackhawks rebuild with Chicago Tribune’s Phillip Thompson.
