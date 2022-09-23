 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Chicago Sports Landscape Does Not Look Pretty Right Now

Plus, Jason Alexander of the Houston Chronicle joins the show to discusses the Houston Texans’ Week 3 matchup for the Bears as Lovie Smith makes his return to Chicago

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


On this edition of The Full Go, Jason looks over the vast Chicago sports landscape and doesn’t like what he sees (3:00). He also discusses his thoughts on Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing attack or lack thereof (13:34). Jason Alexander of the Houston Chronicle discusses the Houston Texans’ Week 3 matchup for the Bears as Lovie Smith makes his return to Chicago (29:20). Jason also discusses Lonzo Ball’s knee injury woes and breaks down the Blackhawks rebuild with Chicago Tribune’s Phillip Thompson.

Subscribe: Spotify

