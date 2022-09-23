 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics Replace Ime Udoka, Plus Steven Ruiz on the Pats Making Mac Worse

Brian also shares his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and looks ahead to Sunday’s Patriots recap episode with former running back James White

By Brian Barrett and Steven Ruiz
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


0:30 - CELTICS - Brian chats with Brian Robb of MassLive.com to discuss Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension, Joe Mazzulla’s prospects as the interim head coach, how the Celtics will fare this season, and more.

15:20 - CELTICS - Brian shares his thoughts on the state of the Celtics, and how their bumpy offseason affects the overall Boston sports landscape.

22:20 - PATRIOTS - Brian talks to The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about Mac Jones’s worrisome sophomore season and who’s to blame, the Patriots’ upcoming matchup against the Ravens, Tom Brady’s season in Tampa Bay, and whether anyone can stop the Bills.

43:40 - PATRIOTS - Brian shares his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and looks ahead to Sunday’s Patriots recap episode with former running back James White.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Brian Robb & Steven Ruiz
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

