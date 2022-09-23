Celtics Replace Ime Udoka, Plus Steven Ruiz on the Pats Making Mac Worse



0:30 - CELTICS - Brian chats with Brian Robb of MassLive.com to discuss Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension, Joe Mazzulla’s prospects as the interim head coach, how the Celtics will fare this season, and more.

15:20 - CELTICS - Brian shares his thoughts on the state of the Celtics, and how their bumpy offseason affects the overall Boston sports landscape.

22:20 - PATRIOTS - Brian talks to The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about Mac Jones’s worrisome sophomore season and who’s to blame, the Patriots’ upcoming matchup against the Ravens, Tom Brady’s season in Tampa Bay, and whether anyone can stop the Bills.

43:40 - PATRIOTS - Brian shares his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and looks ahead to Sunday’s Patriots recap episode with former running back James White.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Brian Robb & Steven Ruiz

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

