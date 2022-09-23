Judge Stays at 60 but Yanks Walk It Off, Challenging the Mets, Seeing Positives from the Jets, Plus Your Picks for Football Friday!



(01:30) - YANKEES: Aaron Judge remains at 60 home runs, but the Yankees walk it off against the Red Sox as Josh Donaldson continues his clutch hitting.

(07:49) - METS: With the top of the rotation due to pitch this weekend against the A’s, the Mets should absolutely sweep Oakland ahead of their series with the Braves.

(10:15) - JETS: The second Zach Wilson is healthy he needs to start, no matter how well Joe Flacco is playing.

(17:33) - OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe return to make their picks for Week 3 of the NFL.

(40:19) - ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare returns to grade Joe’s and JJ’s picks before sharing some of his favorite and stinkiest picks.

(52:07) - JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to help set your Week 3 lineup and shares why Tua Tagovailoa can be a QB1 and his biggest fantasy disappointment.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producers: Jessie Lopez and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify