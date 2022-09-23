 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Judge Stays at 60 but Yanks Walk It Off, Challenging the Mets, Seeing Positives from the Jets, Plus Your Picks for Football Friday!

Plus, fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to help set your Week 3 lineup, explains why Tua Tagovailoa can be a QB1, and gives his biggest fantasy disappointment

By John Jastremski
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(01:30) - YANKEES: Aaron Judge remains at 60 home runs, but the Yankees walk it off against the Red Sox as Josh Donaldson continues his clutch hitting.

(07:49) - METS: With the top of the rotation due to pitch this weekend against the A’s, the Mets should absolutely sweep Oakland ahead of their series with the Braves.

(10:15) - JETS: The second Zach Wilson is healthy he needs to start, no matter how well Joe Flacco is playing.

(17:33) - OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe return to make their picks for Week 3 of the NFL.

(40:19) - ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare returns to grade Joe’s and JJ’s picks before sharing some of his favorite and stinkiest picks.

(52:07) - JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to help set your Week 3 lineup and shares why Tua Tagovailoa can be a QB1 and his biggest fantasy disappointment.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producers: Jessie Lopez and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

