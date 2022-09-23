Week 3 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We preview the Week 3 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Elizabeth Holmes Fraudulent Pick of the Week, Extreme Makeover: Running Back Edition, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more, before reading a few listener emails.

Check out our Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts