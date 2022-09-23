 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 3 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys preview the upcoming slate of games

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons Set Number: X164167 TK1


We preview the Week 3 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Elizabeth Holmes Fraudulent Pick of the Week, Extreme Makeover: Running Back Edition, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more, before reading a few listener emails.

Check out our Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

The Search for a Unified Theory of Alex G

The prolific Philadelphia songwriter returns with a new album. Is it too polished? Is it too weird? Or maybe it’s just all about dogs.

By Eric Ducker

The 2022 Rookie WR Class Is Crushing Expectations Already

Another season, another group of first-year receivers dominating from the jump. Is this the new normal in the NFL?

By Dan Comer

Let Actors Be Bond Once

The producers of the James Bond franchise are looking for one actor to play 007 for the next decade, but the Bond films would be better off if several stars each took a crack at the role

By Ben Lindbergh

Much Ado About Nothing

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has had the most dramatic press tour in recent history, but the movie itself doesn’t come close to living up to all that excitement

By Adam Nayman

‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 6

Every Friday, Ringer staffers who haven’t read any of the ‘Game of Thrones’ books gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘House of the Dragon’ episode. This week’s topic: wedding invitations.

By The Ringer Staff

Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and the 49ers’ Long-Term Quarterback Dilemma

Garoppolo’s return after Lance’s injury has improved the Niners’ Super Bowl odds, but it comes with significant questions about Lance’s long-term development and where San Francisco goes from here

By Danny Heifetz