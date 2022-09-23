 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 3 Preview: Brady vs. Rodgers, Lawrence vs. Herbert, and More

Plus, Niners-Broncos and Dolphins-Bills

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Danny Heifetz, Benjamin Solak, and Steven Ruiz preview Week 3, starting with Packers-Bucs (0:45). With both teams having so many injuries, they discuss how these offenses can attack without some of their main weapons. Then, they predict the Monday morning headlines for Niners-Broncos, Jags-Chargers, Dolphins-Bills, and more (22:35). Lastly, Danny asks Ben and Steven to explain why and how busted coverages happen so often like they did in the Dolphins-Ravens game last week (48:47).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Benjamin Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Week 3 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys preview the upcoming slate of games

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Search for a Unified Theory of Alex G

The prolific Philadelphia songwriter returns with a new album. Is it too polished? Is it too weird? Or maybe it’s just all about dogs.

By Eric Ducker

The 2022 Rookie WR Class Is Crushing Expectations Already

Another season, another group of first-year receivers dominating from the jump. Is this the new normal in the NFL?

By Dan Comer

Let Actors Be Bond Once

The producers of the James Bond franchise are looking for one actor to play 007 for the next decade, but the Bond films would be better off if several stars each took a crack at the role

By Ben Lindbergh

Much Ado About Nothing

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ has had the most dramatic press tour in recent history, but the movie itself doesn’t come close to living up to all that excitement

By Adam Nayman

‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 6

Every Friday, Ringer staffers who haven’t read any of the ‘Game of Thrones’ books gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘House of the Dragon’ episode. This week’s topic: wedding invitations.

By The Ringer Staff