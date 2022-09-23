Week 3 Preview: Brady vs. Rodgers, Lawrence vs. Herbert, and More

Danny Heifetz, Benjamin Solak, and Steven Ruiz preview Week 3, starting with Packers-Bucs (0:45). With both teams having so many injuries, they discuss how these offenses can attack without some of their main weapons. Then, they predict the Monday morning headlines for Niners-Broncos, Jags-Chargers, Dolphins-Bills, and more (22:35). Lastly, Danny asks Ben and Steven to explain why and how busted coverages happen so often like they did in the Dolphins-Ravens game last week (48:47).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Benjamin Solak, and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS