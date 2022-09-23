 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Kardashians’ Bombshell Premiere, Adam Levine’s Cheating Rumors, and ‘Do Revenge’

Plus, what’s going on with Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh?

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Hulu


The Kardashians Season 2 premiere revealed more of the drama going on behind the scenes between Kourtney, Tristan, and their second child. Adam Levine is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by several different women. This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Netflix teen comedy Do Revenge. And why did Jodie Comer delete most of the photos of Sandra Oh from her Instagram?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

