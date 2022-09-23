‘The Kardashians’ Bombshell Premiere, Adam Levine’s Cheating Rumors, and ‘Do Revenge’



The Kardashians Season 2 premiere revealed more of the drama going on behind the scenes between Kourtney, Tristan, and their second child. Adam Levine is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo by several different women. This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Netflix teen comedy Do Revenge. And why did Jodie Comer delete most of the photos of Sandra Oh from her Instagram?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

