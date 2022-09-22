 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jose Aldo’s Enduring Legacy, Bellator Dublin Preview, and Anderson Silva’s Final MMA Fight? Plus, Bellator President Scott Coker Joins!

The guys also discuss the unlikely friendship between Yoel Romero and Conor McGregor

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
MMA: AUG 20 UFC 278 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Whilst dropping a bunch of Spotify Live exclusives and telling a bunch of behind-the-scenes stories, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss:

• Jose Aldo’s departure from the UFC, his enduring legacy, and if it’s right to call him the greatest featherweight champion in history (5:27)
• The ideal final MMA fight for Anderson Silva (30:20)
• Friday’s stacked Bellator Dublin event, and why these cards feel like such a huge deal (39:11)
• An unlikely friendship between Yoel Romero and Conor McGregor? (45:30)

Plus, Bellator president Scott Coker joins in to talk about Friday’s event, what makes the Irish fans so special, Romero’s stardom, and some fantasy booking that may not be so fantasy after all (58:07).

Next episode: Thursday, September 29. For the best experience, download the Spotify Live app today and follow @ringermma for all the latest regarding the show.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

