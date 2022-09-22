Jose Aldo’s Enduring Legacy, Bellator Dublin Preview, and Anderson Silva’s Final MMA Fight? Plus, Bellator President Scott Coker Joins!



Whilst dropping a bunch of Spotify Live exclusives and telling a bunch of behind-the-scenes stories, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss:

• Jose Aldo’s departure from the UFC, his enduring legacy, and if it’s right to call him the greatest featherweight champion in history (5:27)

• The ideal final MMA fight for Anderson Silva (30:20)

• Friday’s stacked Bellator Dublin event, and why these cards feel like such a huge deal (39:11)

• An unlikely friendship between Yoel Romero and Conor McGregor? (45:30)

Plus, Bellator president Scott Coker joins in to talk about Friday’s event, what makes the Irish fans so special, Romero’s stardom, and some fantasy booking that may not be so fantasy after all (58:07).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

