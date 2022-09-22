 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick a Take! Bengals Rebound or Colts? Better Offense: Lions or Dolphins?

Sheil is joined by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell for a fun game in which they talk about the potential of the Bengals and Colts to rebound in Week 3 and the offensive upside of the Lions and Dolphins

By Sheil Kapadia
Welcome to The Scramble! Every Thursday throughout the season, Sheil Kapadia will be joined by a guest to run through the biggest stories in the NFL and answer your mailbag questions.

This week, Sheil is joined by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell for a fun game in which they talk about the potential of the Bengals and Colts to rebound in Week 3 (3:00) and the offensive upside of the Lions and Dolphins (15:00). Then, they close the show with a mailbag segment and answer: Who would be the NFL’s most fun two-way player (41:00)?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Bill Barnwell
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

