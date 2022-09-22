Pick a Take! Bengals Rebound or Colts? Better Offense: Lions or Dolphins?



Welcome to The Scramble! Every Thursday throughout the season, Sheil Kapadia will be joined by a guest to run through the biggest stories in the NFL and answer your mailbag questions.

This week, Sheil is joined by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell for a fun game in which they talk about the potential of the Bengals and Colts to rebound in Week 3 (3:00) and the offensive upside of the Lions and Dolphins (15:00). Then, they close the show with a mailbag segment and answer: Who would be the NFL’s most fun two-way player (41:00)?

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Bill Barnwell

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

