Eagles-Commanders Preview: The Carson Wentz Revenge Game

The Eagles are headed to the nation’s capital to face their former QB and the no. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft, Carson Wentz. Sheil and Ben have digested the film from Monday night’s victory over the Vikings and are here to tell you the Eagles’ strengths and weaknesses heading into Week 3. They also have some burning questions that must be answered: Who does 2022 Jalen Hurts remind you of so far? Does Jordan Davis actually need more playing time? How did Ben’s phone end up in the fridge? Plus, we got our first voicemail!
Subscribe: Spotify