What It Takes to Find Great Fish

Dave and Chris talk restaurant fish vs. supermarket fish, the deliciousness of fish skin, shellfish protocol, spicy tuna rolls, and dining-room aquariums

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Getty Images


Determined to eat more seafood but dismayed by what he sees on the shelf, Dave surveys the state of the seascape for the American home cook and offers a few of his rules for steering clear of the second-rate stuff. Also: restaurant fish vs. supermarket fish, breaking out the yanagi, the deliciousness of fish skin, shellfish protocol, spicy tuna rolls, dining-room aquariums, swordfish au poivre, A Fish Called Wanda, my friend pompano, Bordier butter, citrus partisanship, serving anchovies to guests, and Noelle’s thoughts on Wetzel’s.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

