The Dolphins Are No Fluke

Each week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week, Nora is joined by The Ringer’s own Danny Kelly, who explains why we should not only continue to expect impressive passing performances from Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ high-speed receiving corp this season, but should also keep an eye on the untapped running attack that is characteristic of Mike McDaniel’s balanced offensive scheme. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
Host: Nora Princiotti
Guest: Danny Kelly
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS