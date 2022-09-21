 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The End of White Sox Baseball and Shifting the Creativity With the Cool Kids

Jason also speaks about the backlash Justin Fields received from his press conference and reminds us all that we are just fans watching a sports game

By Jason Goff
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason finally says goodbye to the White Sox season (01:10). He congratulates the Guardians for being the better team all season long before discussing how destructive this overall season has become for the Sox. The Cool Kids, Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish, join the show for a candid discussion about their careers, how they stay authentic, the music industry, and deciphering good music (17:40). Jason also speaks about the backlash Justin Fields received from his press conference and reminds us all that we are all just fans watching a sports game (01:09:12).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

