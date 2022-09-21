 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Juliet and Callie Curry cover everything from the finale of Rachel and Gabby’s season, including Tino’s inexplicable behavior, Gabby and Erich’s relationship, how Erich explained his questionable texts, and more

By Juliet Litman
Juliet and Callie discuss Tino’s inexplicable behavior, how Rachel reacted, and what they would have done if they were in her shoes (5:20). Then, they cover unexpected and telling moments from the finale, Gabby and Erich’s relationship, how Erich explained his questionable texts (34:12), and briefly go on a tangent to discuss Adam Levine. And, for the record, they are NOT happy about the next Bachelor.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Production Assistant: Jade Whaley

