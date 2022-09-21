Breaking Down the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Juliet and Callie discuss Tino’s inexplicable behavior, how Rachel reacted, and what they would have done if they were in her shoes (5:20). Then, they cover unexpected and telling moments from the finale, Gabby and Erich’s relationship, how Erich explained his questionable texts (34:12), and briefly go on a tangent to discuss Adam Levine. And, for the record, they are NOT happy about the next Bachelor.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Production Assistant: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS