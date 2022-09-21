Power Ranking the Top Buy-Low and Sell-High Trade Candidates



We power rank our five favorite fantasy players to buy low on after a slow start to the season, as well as five players to trade away before it’s too late. We finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.

(3:52) - Buy-Low Trade Candidates

(17:16) - How to Trade 101

(23:30) - Sell-High Trade Candidates

(46:49) - Fantasy Court

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

