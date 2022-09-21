 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Power Ranking the Top Buy-Low and Sell-High Trade Candidates

Plus, talking proper trade etiquette and another edition of Fantasy Court

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


We power rank our five favorite fantasy players to buy low on after a slow start to the season, as well as five players to trade away before it’s too late. We finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.

(3:52) - Buy-Low Trade Candidates
(17:16) - How to Trade 101
(23:30) - Sell-High Trade Candidates
(46:49) - Fantasy Court

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

