‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss the latest installment in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and make predictions for the rest of the series

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
It’s time to dive deep into the fifth episode of House of the Dragon with Mal and Joanna! They give their brief overall impressions of this middle episode (06:19). Then, they dive into the Dragon Pit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (08:52). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict in the future (02:47:29).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

