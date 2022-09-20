‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Deep Dive



It’s time to dive deep into the fifth episode of House of the Dragon with Mal and Joanna! They give their brief overall impressions of this middle episode (06:19). Then, they dive into the Dragon Pit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (08:52). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict in the future (02:47:29).

