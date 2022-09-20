 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings and QB Rankings

Jason and Austin also discuss the team of the week: the Miami Dolphins

By Jason Goff, Austin Gayle, and Steven Ruiz
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 2. First, they discuss the team of the week, the Dolphins, and where they should be ranked after their comeback win over the Ravens (2:14). Then, Jason tells Austin which teams he is most wrong about in his rankings (9:35). Later, they pick a game of the week and a shame of the week heading into Week 3 (31:47). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB rankings after some solid performances from some young players (43:25).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

