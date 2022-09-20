Ted Johnson on Why the Pats Don’t Play Their Best Players. Plus, Chara Retires a Bruin



0:30 - PATRIOTS: Brian puts Mac’s performance on Sunday into perspective, and talks about how the Patriots offense isn’t doing enough to highlight its quarterback’s strengths.

15:00 - PATRIOTS: Brian talks to former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about the Patriots’ season thus far, Mac Jones’s and Matt Patricia’s effects on the offense, Bill Belichick’s strengths and weaknesses as a coach, the 2001-02 Patriots Super Bowl run, and more.

41:30 - BRUINS: After it was announced today that Zdeno Chara is signing a one-day contract to retire as a Bruin, Brian reflects back on the defensemen’s career as well as where the 2010s Bruins rank in NHL and Boston history. We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ted Johnson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

