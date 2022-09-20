Eagles-Vikings Postgame Reaction: The Darius Slay Game



The Eagles are 2-0 after defeating the Vikings on Monday Night Football behind magnificent performances from QB Jalen Hurts and CB Darius Slay. Sheil and Ben discuss the biggest takeaways from the victory. Is it time to consider the Eagles Super Bowl contenders? Has Hurts finally reached the level of play that fans have been clamoring for? Did defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon get the doubters off of his back after nearly blowing the game against the Lions in Week 1?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

