Eagles-Vikings Postgame Reaction: The Darius Slay Game

Sheil and Ben discuss whether it’s time to consider the Eagles Super Bowl contenders and whether Hurts finally reached the level of play that fans have been clamoring for

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


The Eagles are 2-0 after defeating the Vikings on Monday Night Football behind magnificent performances from QB Jalen Hurts and CB Darius Slay. Sheil and Ben discuss the biggest takeaways from the victory. Is it time to consider the Eagles Super Bowl contenders? Has Hurts finally reached the level of play that fans have been clamoring for? Did defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon get the doubters off of his back after nearly blowing the game against the Lions in Week 1?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

