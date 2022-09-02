‘Rings of Power’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive



Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth to break down The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2. They start by giving their overall impressions of the show (8:09) before discussing each story line in the first two episodes (29:16). Later, they speculate on what is to come and talk about some of their theories about the identity of the Stranger (2:00:16). They finish by having a book-spoiler discussion about some of the events of the episode (2:12:24).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts