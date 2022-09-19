 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bears Refuse to Pass, the O-and-Tombstone, Disorganized in Denver, and More Big Takeaways From Week 2

Plus, Sheil and Ben discuss the Colts’ team-building issues and the Jaguars’ rejuvenation

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Week 2 NFL action and start the conversation by examining the anemic Bears offense and the exciting changes Mike McDaniel has made for the Dolphins (9:01). Next, Ben explains the “O-and-Tombstone” phenomenon that often dooms teams that start the season too slowly, while Sheil breaks down Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching issues in Denver (14:30). They end the pod by talking about the Colts’ team-building problems, applauding the Jaguars’ rejuvenation, and introducing Ben’s weekly Extra Point (28:47).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Ceremonies Continued, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s Fourth Child, and More Celebrity Gossip

Plus, juicy tidbits about Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Levine

By Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman

‘Industry’ Season 2 Finale and ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5

Plus, breaking down the first few episodes of ‘Atlanta’ Season 4

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Gabe Debenedetti on ‘The Long Alliance’ 

Plus, reacting to Amazon’s new ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcast

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Waiver Wire Targets for Week 3

Danny, Danny, and Craig run through the weekend’s injuries and share their favorite free-agent pickups heading into next week

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Topps Chrome Update, Ripping 2022 Gold Standard Football, and Mike Giardi on QB Pricing

Mike and Jesse welcome in Mike Giardi from NFL Network to discuss QB card pricing before running through some release-week news

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Play

Alicent Finally Becomes Queen

Chris, Joanna, and Mal discuss the character’s ascension in ‘House of the Dragon’

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more