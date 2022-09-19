The Bears Refuse to Pass, the O-and-Tombstone, Disorganized in Denver, and More Big Takeaways From Week 2

Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Week 2 NFL action and start the conversation by examining the anemic Bears offense and the exciting changes Mike McDaniel has made for the Dolphins (9:01). Next, Ben explains the “O-and-Tombstone” phenomenon that often dooms teams that start the season too slowly, while Sheil breaks down Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching issues in Denver (14:30). They end the pod by talking about the Colts’ team-building problems, applauding the Jaguars’ rejuvenation, and introducing Ben’s weekly Extra Point (28:47).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS