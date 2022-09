Chris and Andy break down the Season 2 finale of Industry, reflecting on the season as a whole and where the characters might go from here (1:00). Then, they talk about how House of the Dragon is starting to feel static (36:35), before talking about the first few episodes of the fourth and final season of Atlanta (51:30).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS