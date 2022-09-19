 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Did a $200M Direct-to-Streaming Movie Ever Make Sense?

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how much money streaming services should spend on movies that skip a theatrical release

By Matthew Belloni
World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Red Notice” - Arrivals Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how much money streaming services should spend on movies that skip a theatrical release and go directly to their streaming platform. They speculate over a streaming service’s return on investment for a $200 million movie and question whether that business model is sustainable.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

