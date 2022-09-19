Did a $200M Direct-to-Streaming Movie Ever Make Sense?



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how much money streaming services should spend on movies that skip a theatrical release and go directly to their streaming platform. They speculate over a streaming service’s return on investment for a $200 million movie and question whether that business model is sustainable.

Sign up for Matt’s Hollywood newsletter at 20% off HERE.

Email us comments, questions, or ideas at thetown@spotify.com.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify