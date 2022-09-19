 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears lay an egg on Sunday Night Football featuring James Jones

Also, Jason goes around the NFL in the Outside the Chi segment where there were some ugly games Chicago football fans had to watch

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Oh boy. The Bears dropped a stinker in front of the nation on Sunday Night Football and we have to break it down. Jason discusses the individual performances of Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith. Later in the pod, former Packer wide receiver James Jones breaks down what went wrong for the Bears (22:01). Also, Jason goes around the NFL in the Outside the Chi segment where there were some ugly games Chicago football fans had to watch (1:00:45)

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: James Jones
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Week 2 Winners, Losers, and Awards

The guys also induct another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Week 2 Recap: Miami’s Incredible Comeback Win, Raiders Fall to 0-2, Trey Lance’s Injury, and More

Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers, which includes the Jaguars, Lions, Patriots, and Bucs

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Expiration Dates, Sandwich Risks, and Ice and Fire Eating

Dave fields a new volley of listener questions—and returns fire with takes on mori soba, typhoon summers, masochistic salarymen, the permafat tonkotsu layer, kimchi fridges, Idaho shrimp, Pharrell Williams, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Andor’ Ushers in a Grittier, More Grounded ‘Star Wars’ Era

Tony Gilroy’s ‘Rogue One’ prequel has the potential to be the most mature ‘Star Wars’ ever seen on-screen, rekindling a 45-year debate about the franchise’s target audience

By Ben Lindbergh

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 2

This week, the NFL delivered epic comebacks led by Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray, the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, and downright baffling decisions (again) from Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Here are our winners and losers from Sunday.

By Rodger Sherman

Tua Breaks Through, New York Wakes Up, Brady Flips Out, and Jimmy G Returns With Cousin Sal

Plus, talking Texans-Broncos, Cowboys-Bengals, Patriots-Steelers, and Jaguars-Colts

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono