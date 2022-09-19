Bears lay an egg on Sunday Night Football featuring James Jones



Oh boy. The Bears dropped a stinker in front of the nation on Sunday Night Football and we have to break it down. Jason discusses the individual performances of Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith. Later in the pod, former Packer wide receiver James Jones breaks down what went wrong for the Bears (22:01). Also, Jason goes around the NFL in the Outside the Chi segment where there were some ugly games Chicago football fans had to watch (1:00:45)

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: James Jones

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

