We recap Week 2 by giving out awards like Winner of the Week, the Fastest Kid Alive, the Panic Button, I’m Not Mad Just Disappointed, the Dead Dove Award, and many more before we induct another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

