Week 2 Recap: Miami’s Incredible Comeback Win, Raiders Fall to 0-2, Trey Lance’s Injury, and More

Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers, which includes the Jaguars, Lions, Patriots, and Bucs

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ historic comeback win on the road against the Ravens (1:52). Then, they briefly discuss the Niners’ victory over the Seahawks, before talking about what Trey Lance’s season-ending injury means for him, the Niners’ outlook this season, and in the future (23:50). After that, Nora and Steven get to their winners and losers, which includes the Jaguars, Lions, Patriots, Bucs, and more.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Benjamin Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

