Expiration Dates, Sandwich Risks, and Ice and Fire Eating

Dave fields a new volley of listener questions—and returns fire with takes on mori soba, typhoon summers, masochistic salarymen, the permafat tonkotsu layer, kimchi fridges, Idaho shrimp, Pharrell Williams, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
103rd St. Anthony’s Feast Photo by Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images


In a rare before-sunset Q&A, Dave fields a new volley of listener questions—and returns fire with takes on mori soba, typhoon summers, masochistic salarymen, the tonkotsu perma-fat layer, kimchi fridges, Idaho shrimp, Pharrell Williams, a Chris Ying dancing meme, baked ziti, Korean-mom rumor networks, blanching beef, lemur puffs, egg rafts, gelatin wizardry, deploying the giant ice ball at the hot pot spot, bringing your air fryer to McDonald’s, craft-service sandwiches, and a lunch-mystery-Matlock moment. Plus, listen to the end for the table turning debut of #DaveAsks, in which our host has a few questions of his own.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

