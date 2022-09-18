 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Jets, Giants, Mets, and Yankees All Win on the Same Day

JJ recaps a great day in NY sports before talking ‘Monday Night Football’ bets with Jeff Money

By John Jastremski
Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images


(1:41) — JETS: The Jets beat the Browns after one of the most ridiculous endings in the last 20 years.
(5:52) — GIANTS: The Giants do enough to win ugly over the Panthers and start their season 2-0.
(10:05) — METS: The Mets do what they need to do to sweep the Pirates and maintain their position in the NL East.
(12:10) — YANKEES: The Yankees respond by putting up 12 runs on the Brewers and getting a win as Aaron Judge continues his MVP campaign.
(16:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(41:49) — JEFF MONEY: Jeff Money gives his picks for Monday Night Football.

Host: John Jastremski
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Season

View all 10 stories

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Reactions

Chris, Mal, and Joanna react to the latest drama in the Targaryen family

By Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Just Dropped a New Westeros Wedding

‘Game of Thrones’ gave us the Red Wedding and the Purple Wedding. This week, ‘House of the Dragon’ gave us the Green Wedding.

By Zach Kram

Pats Win, but Do We Have a Mac Problem?

Plus, reacting to the Red Sox’s decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment

By Brian Barrett

Week 2 Top 5 Bets

Raheem Palmer is back to give out his five best bets for Week 2 and share his favorite teaser legs

By Raheem Palmer

Andy Borowitz on ‘Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber’

Larry is joined by writer and comedian Andy Borowitz to discuss his new book, which examines how television has negatively shaped the political climate and its participants

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Be Joe Pyfer

The guys discuss another spectacular night at the historic UFC Apex, and Petesy has a new favorite fighter

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more