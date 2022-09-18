The Jets, Giants, Mets, and Yankees All Win on the Same Day

(1:41) — JETS: The Jets beat the Browns after one of the most ridiculous endings in the last 20 years.
(5:52) — GIANTS: The Giants do enough to win ugly over the Panthers and start their season 2-0.
(10:05) — METS: The Mets do what they need to do to sweep the Pirates and maintain their position in the NL East.
(12:10) — YANKEES: The Yankees respond by putting up 12 runs on the Brewers and getting a win as Aaron Judge continues his MVP campaign.
(16:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Giants.
(41:49) — JEFF MONEY: Jeff Money gives his picks for Monday Night Football.
Host: John Jastremski
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
