Pats Win, but Do We Have a Mac Problem?



00:36 – Brian recaps the Patriots’ win in Pittsburgh and talks about Nelson Agholor’s big day, the defense’s solid work, Mac Jones’s shaky performance, and more.

17:00 – Brian breaks down the Pats’ win with Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, as they take a deeper look at the numbers from the game.

38:00 – Brian discusses the Red Sox’s decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment, and signs that the players aren’t happy with Chaim Bloom.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Doug Kyed

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

