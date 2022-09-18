 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pats Win, but Do We Have a Mac Problem?

Plus, reacting to the Red Sox’s decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images


00:36 – Brian recaps the Patriots’ win in Pittsburgh and talks about Nelson Agholor’s big day, the defense’s solid work, Mac Jones’s shaky performance, and more.
17:00 – Brian breaks down the Pats’ win with Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, as they take a deeper look at the numbers from the game.
38:00 – Brian discusses the Red Sox’s decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment, and signs that the players aren’t happy with Chaim Bloom.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Doug Kyed
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

