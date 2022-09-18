Be Joe Pyfer



After another spectacular night at the historic UFC Apex, a giddy Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss:

• Cory Sandhagen’s convincing win over Song Yadong and where this places “The Sandman” in the UFCs bantamweight grand prix (4:22)

• A thrilling second-to-last fight of the night between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues (14:48)

• The emergence of Petesy’s new favorite fighter, Joe Pyfer (20:54)

• Another weigh-in failure by Aspen Ladd, and how the UFC should handle her career moving forward (25:41)

Plus, the guys take calls from members of the best community in MMA.

Next episode: Thursday, Sept. 22. For the best listener experience, download the Spotify Live app TODAY.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS