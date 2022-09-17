‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Finale and Showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters

Jomi and Steve are back to celebrate a fantastic third season of Harley Quinn by highlighting some of their favorite moments, characters, story lines, and more (02:40). Later, they are joined by showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters to discuss developing Season 3 of the show, what to expect from Season 4, the future of Harley and Poison Ivy’s relationship, and more (26:00).
Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guests: Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
