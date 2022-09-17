 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Finale and Showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters

Jomi and Steve highlight some of their favorite characters, moments, and story lines from the fantastic third season

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

Jomi and Steve are back to celebrate a fantastic third season of Harley Quinn by highlighting some of their favorite moments, characters, story lines, and more (02:40). Later, they are joined by showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters to discuss developing Season 3 of the show, what to expect from Season 4, the future of Harley and Poison Ivy’s relationship, and more (26:00).

Hosts: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guests: Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In TV

The Latest

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 13, Episode 1: “Cake Week”

Kate and Amelia celebrate the new season of ‘GBBO’ and ‘Everything Is Cake’

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Event, Trisha Paytas’s Baby Name, and the 15th Anniversary of ‘Gossip Girl’

All this, plus an evaluation of old makeup trends

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 18 and ‘Atlanta’ Episode 18

Rachel and Jodi discuss the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

The NBA Is Running From Responsibility With Its Robert Sarver Decision

Adam Silver’s explanation for the punishment meted out to the Suns governor was just as lacking as the punishment itself. With training camps set to open, the league is hoping this mess will all go away. But will it?

By Seerat Sohi

Is TV Saving or Killing College Football?

Matt and Bryan also discuss the recent conference realignment in college football

By Matthew Belloni and Bryan Curtis

In Chiefs-Chargers, the Most Talented Team Lost Again

Plus Bruce Feldman on the college football landscape

By Ryen Russillo