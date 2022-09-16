The Bears Are Gonna Make Me Do It



Bears season continues to roll on as Week 2 is upon us and Jason is excited. On this episode of The Full Go, Jason discusses why the Bears are giving fans hope this week against the rival Green Bay Packers, and why they have hope in the future (4:30). Later in the pod, Jason is joined by Herb Lawrence, the White Sox analyst for CHGO, as they break down the AL Central division race and whether manager Tony La Russa should make a return to the team after his absence (31:46). We got you all covered for the weekend right here on The Full Go!

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Herb Lawrence

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify