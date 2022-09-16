 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal also discuss some of their theories about the mysterious characters throughout the show and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (7:45). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (14:57). Later, they discuss some of their theories about the mysterious characters throughout the show (1:44:29). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (2:04:19).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

