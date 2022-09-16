‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Deep Dive



Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (7:45). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (14:57). Later, they discuss some of their theories about the mysterious characters throughout the show (1:44:29). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (2:04:19).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

