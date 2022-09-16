Giants Aim for 2-0, Jets Look to Cash Receipts, Yankees and Mets Try to Stay Afloat, Plus Football Fridays



(3:23) — GIANTS: The Giants have momentum going into their home opener. Can they improve to 2-0?

(5:51) — JETS: The Jets have a chance to bounce back against the Browns on the road.

(7:43) — METS: Following a sweep against the Cubs, the Mets win against the Pirates, but still have to worry about the Braves.

(9:18) — YANKEES: On a four-game win streak, the Yankees look to increase their AL East lead.

(12:29) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, Mets, and Yankees.

(26:44) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 2 in Old School–New School.

(48:56) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and tell you what to stay away from in Week 2.

(60:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 2.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify