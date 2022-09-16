 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Cannoli Van Theft, Lil Yachty’s Pizza, and Tasting the Broccoli With a Cult Following

Plus, explaining why the Royal Parks Service has asked mourners not to leave marmalade sandwiches outside

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo by Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss an American man fined in Rome for eating gelato on the steps of a fountain, explain why the Royal Parks Service has asked mourners not to leave marmalade sandwiches outside, and determine whether Jacoby deserves credit for the creation of Just Iced Tea. For this week’s taste test, they try broccoli that The New York Times claims has a cult following, and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and a Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

