Week 2 Preview: Ravens-Dolphins, Eagles-Vikings, and More

Danny, Ben, and Steven also predict the Monday morning headlines and talk Justin Jefferson’s big game

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz start by previewing Ravens-Dolphins and talk about how each team’s defense matches up against Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa (3:40). Then they predict the Monday morning headlines for Bengals-Cowboys, Seahawks-Niners, and Saints-Bucs (28:49). They wrap up by explaining why Justin Jefferson was able to get so wide open last week, and question whether that’ll translate into this week’s game against the Eagles (48:51).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

